'All MPs agreed': Subramanian Swamy offers solution to ongoing farmers' protest in meeting with 'dozen' BJP lawmakers

Towards the end of 2020, the Centre had brought in three contentious farm bills. Passed in the Parliament amid massive protests, the laws have since evoked an outcry from farmers across the country. Over a dozen rounds of talks with the Centre have failed to resolve the deadlock, and more than two months later, thousands of farmers continue to remain gathered outside Delhi's borders.
At present, there does not seem to be a resolution in sight. The farmers remain insistent that the laws be repealed. And while the government has offered to put the laws on hold for up to 18 months and make amendments, this does not seem to be something the Centre is willing to do. But BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has a few ideas.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the parliamentarian said that he had had an "informal chat" with around a dozen BJP MPs about the ongoing agitation. "I suggested that the Rules to the four Acts should say that the Acts will apply only to those States which write to Centre asking for its implementation for their states. All MPs agreed," he said.
It is not clear at this time whether this idea will be amenable to the Centre. The names of the MPs who spoke to Swamy have also not been divulged. This however is not the first time that the Rajya Sabha MP has urged the BJP to react in a different manner to the ongoing protests.
In the wake of the violent clashes that took place in Delhi amid the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally, Swamy urged his party to "please wake up". As he put it in a series of strongly worded tweets, the respect for Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's "tough guys image" had been lost.
"Respect of two groups of stakeholders in agricultural trade have been lost so far in the farmers agitation: A.The Punjab Congress/Akali politicians & their middlemen. B. The Modi/ Shah "tough guys" image. Gainers are Naxals, Drug lords, ISI & Khalistanis. BJP please wake up! (sic)" Swamy tweeted on January 27.