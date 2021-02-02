'All MPs agreed': Subramanian Swamy offers solution to ongoing farmers' protest in meeting with 'dozen' BJP lawmakers

Towards the end of 2020, the Centre had brought in three contentious farm bills. Passed in the Parliament amid massive protests, the laws have since evoked an outcry from farmers across the country. Over a dozen rounds of talks with the Centre have failed to resolve the deadlock, and more than two months later, thousands of farmers continue to remain gathered outside Delhi's borders.

At present, there does not seem to be a resolution in sight. The farmers remain insistent that the laws be repealed. And while the government has offered to put the laws on hold for up to 18 months and make amendments, this does not seem to be something the Centre is willing to do. But BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has a few ideas.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the parliamentarian said that he had had an "informal chat" with around a dozen BJP MPs about the ongoing agitation. "I suggested that the Rules to the four Acts should say that the Acts will apply only to those States which write to Centre asking for its implementation for their states. All MPs agreed," he said.