'BJP please wake up!': After farmers' clash with Delhi Police, Subramanian Swamy has a message for his party

A day after protesting farmers clashed with Delhi police, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy struck a cautionary note, warning members of his own party to "wake up". As he put it in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, the respect for Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's "tough guys image" had been lost.

"Respect of two groups of stakeholders in agricultural trade have been lost so far in the farmers agitation: A.The Punjab Congress/Akali politicians & their middlemen. B. The Modi/ Shah "tough guys" image. Gainers are Naxals, Drug lords, ISI & Khalistanis. BJP please wake up! (sic)" Swamy tweeted on Wednesday morning.