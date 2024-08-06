All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council Welcomes Proposed Amendments To Waqf Board Act, Appeals For Collective Cooperation; Watch

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC) welcomed the central government's proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act and appealed to everyone to "cooperate" with the government.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, AISSC Chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty said, "From time to time, we have given memorandums to Govt of India demanding amendments in Waqf Act. Today, we have found through the media that the Govt of India is bringing amendments to this act. It is very important that the position of the dargahs is defined and they are protected."

"I appeal to all including all political parties that politics should not be done on this issue as Muslims are connected to Waqf. I appeal to those opposing it should take part in the discussion on it and cooperate with the government to pass this bill," the AISSC chairman said.

AISSC Chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty On Transparency In The Waqf Board Act

He said that there must be transparency in the Waqf Board as he highlighted the various corruption issues in Waqf boards across states.

"We welcome that the government is bringing a Waqf amendment bill. We have written to NSA Ajit Doval on this matter and also met him. We are confident that the bill being brought by the government will be in favour of minorities and Muslims. People should not be misled," Syed Naseruddin Chishty said.

"We hope that everyone's rights will be protected and corruption in Waqf board will end through the amendment in Waqf bill," he added.

About The Meeting Between Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju & A Delegation Of AISSC

On August 5, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a meeting with a delegation of the AISSC comprising the prominent Sajjadanashins from various dargahs across the country.

"Last evening a delegation of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) comprising of the most revered and prominent Sajjadanashins from various Dargahs across India met me under the leadership of Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman and Successor of the present spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah to discuss a range of important issues concerning the Muslim community," Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Rijiju said that it was a fruitful and forward-looking discussion. "They lauded and praised the efforts of PM Narendra Modi towards the welfare of the entire community and minorities in general. They also committed themselves towards the Sankalp of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

About The Proposed Amendment To Be Made To The Waqf Board Act

According to top government sources, the Waqf amendment bill is likely to be presented after the passage of the Finance Bill, likely this week. Before drafting the amendments, the government consulted various Muslim intellectuals and organisations to ensure comprehensive reforms.

One of the key proposed amendments is the mandatory registration of Waqf properties with the District Collector's office, allowing for proper evaluation and monitoring. Additionally, the amendments aim to enhance inclusivity by ensuring women's representation on both the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf boards.