 All Four Gates Of Jagannath Temple Opened
As promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the elections, after forming the new government in Odisha, the BJP government opened all the four doors of the revered shrine.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri | Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri

Puri: All four gates of Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri reopened on Thursday after ‘Mangala Aarti’ in the morning in presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Notably, there are four gates in the temple, Singhadwara (Lion Gate), Ashwadwara (Horse Gate), Vyaghradwara (Tiger Gate),and Hastidwara (Elephant Gate) located on the four sides of the temple. Since COVID -19 pandemic except the Singhadwara all other gates were kept closed. Due to closure of the three gates there used to be long lines and rush of the devotees for entering the temple.

In the cabinet meeting the new government had made an allocation of Rs. 500 crore for the development and upkeeping of the 12th century shrine.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that opening of all four gates will make devotees enter the Jagannath temple easily.

Each of the gates have its own significance.

The Singhadwara or the Lion’s gate has two big statues of lions. The lion is a symbolic representation of Moksha. Hence it is popularly said that if you enter the temple through this gate, you will attain moksha.

The Vyagradwara or Tiger’s gate is located at the western gate and has on each side a figure of a tiger made of mortar, representing Dharma.

Aswadwara or Horse Gate is located at the southern gate and it has on each side the figures of Lord Jagannath and Balabhadhra in a galloping posture.

Hastidwara or the Elephant Gate is located at the northern gate of the 12 th century temple and has on each side a colossal figures of elephants.

