All country’s land is with our security forces: ITBP and BSF DG

As Chinese and Indian troops move to disengage in eastern Ladakh after a tense standoff, the chief of ITBP and BSF on Sunday said all the country's land is under "full possession" of our security and defence forces.

SS Deswal, Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF), was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a plantation drive held at a BSF camp in Bhondsi. "All the country's land is with us. Our land is in full possession of our security forces," Deswal told reporters here.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on the current military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. "All our borders are safe, be it the eastern, western or northern. The security forc­es of the country are very active, capable and dedicated.

"They are capable to protect the borders against any kind of enemy with all their might and efficiency," the 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) said.

All the security arrangements are in place at the borders and we can say that the country's security is ensured, he said. Deswal is the head of the ITBP and has been holding an additional charge of the BSF for over four months now.

Meanwhile, Deswal said transgenders should be given a chance to join security forces. “Transgenders are also human. They should also get employment opportunities to live a respectful life. It would be a good decision,” Deswal told ANI when asked about the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asking CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF to examine the issue of incorporating 'transgender' as the Third gender in rules of CAPF (AC) Exam 2020.