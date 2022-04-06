Aligarh Muslim University issues show-cause notice to professor over ‘mythical references’ to rape in slideshow; probe ordered

After a professor at Aligharh Muslim University (AMU) made a references to Hindu gods in a slide about instances of rape in mythology, the varsity issued a show cause notice to him.

Stating that the contents of the slide hurt religious sentiments, AMU directed Associate Professor Dr Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours.

The university issued a statement where it said, "The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens."

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, AMU Omar Peerzada also said, "Aligarh Muslim University has a zero-tolerance policy. 24hr time has been given to him to reply to our show-cause notice."

AMU has also set up a two-member enquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

It added that Dr Jitendra Kumar has tendered an unconditional apology for his oversight.

The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was shared on social media.

Several tweets have been made to the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding the assistant professor's post and people also slammed him for the indecent and obscene remarks on gods and goddesses.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:59 PM IST