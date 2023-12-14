Aligarh 'Accidental Firing': Woman Succumbs To Injuries After Being Shot By Sub-Inspector; Accused Absconding, ₹20,000 Bounty Announced

UP: A 55-year-old woman seeking passport verification at a police station fell victim to an accidental shooting by a Sub-Inspector at the Aligarh police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (Dec 8). The disturbing episode, captured on CCTV, has circulated widely on social media, revealing the moment the woman was shot in the head while the police officer was handling his pistol. Unfortunately, more than five days after the incident, the latest update reveals that the victim, initially in critical condition, has tragically succumbed to her injuries.
Accused Inspector Remains At Large
Despite concerted efforts, the accused Sub-Inspector, identified as Manoj Sharma, is still at large, eluding the police's attempts to locate him. The failure to apprehend the officer responsible for the accidental shooting raises questions about the effectiveness of the ongoing search efforts. He reportedly holds a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head.
CCTV Footage Unveils Tragic Incident
The CCTV footage capturing the incident reveals the woman's arrival at the police station for passport verification. Standing near a desk, she becomes an unfortunate victim when Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma, while cleaning his pistol, accidentally fires the weapon. The bullet strikes the woman's head, causing her to collapse. She was immediately rushed to the JN Medical College for urgent medical attention. She underwent a surgery and remained in a critical condition further.
The woman, identified as 55-year-old Ishrat, visited the police station on a Friday evening for passport verification. She wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Unfortunately, her aspirations were abruptly shattered when she became the unintended victim of the accidental shooting.
Legal Action Taken
In response to the tragic incident, the accused police officer was promptly suspended, and a criminal case was registered against him. Despite these measures, Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma has evaded authorities since the unfortunate mishap at the police station.