 Caught On Camera: UP Woman Critically Injured After Sub-Inspector Accidentally Shoots Her In Head At Aligarh Police Station
Caught On Camera: UP Woman Critically Injured After Sub-Inspector Accidentally Shoots Her In Head At Aligarh Police Station

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Screengrab

A police officer in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh accidently shot a woman in her head from close range. A CCTV footage of the freak accident was circulated on social media on Friday.

In the video, the woman, who was accompanied by a man, was seen sitting at the police station for passport verification at the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) offce of Aligarh Kotwali Nagar. A police officer handed over the pistol to sub-inspector Manoj Sharma, who proceeded to load the gun. Suddenly, a bullet was fired and hit the woman's head. She was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for urgent medical attention.

Law enforcement officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and other police officers, arrived at the medical centre to inquire about the victim's condition and oversee the ongoing treatment, according to reports.

Sub-inspector Sharma reportedly fled the scene following the accidental shooting. "We are actively pursuing all necessary legal measures, including the immediate suspension of the accused inspector. The motive behind the accidental firing is currently unknown, and our priority is ensuring the victim receives the necessary medical care," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Aligarh, according to Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

article-image

