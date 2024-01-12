Alert For Train Commuters: Railway Passenger Reservation System To Undergo Maintenance For Enhanced Performance, Check Dates & Time

Representational Image

Mumbai: Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) is set to undergo essential maintenance, including Disk De-fragmentation, on the midnight of 14th-15th January. This routine upkeep is crucial for ensuring the smooth functioning of the system and enhancing overall performance. The maintenance period, from 11:45 pm on 14th January to 05:15 am on 15th January, will impact various zones across the Indian Railways network.

During this maintenance window, several services will be temporarily unavailable to passengers. The affected services include Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), Current Reservation, Refund Counters, and Coaching Refund Terminals. However, passengers will still be able to request Ticket Deposit Receipts (TDR) for refunds, following the existing refund rules.

Internet Booking To Remain Suspended Too

"Internet booking through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for Mumbai PRS trains will also be suspended throughout the maintenance period" said an official, adding that the temporary disruption in these services is a necessary step to ensure a more efficient and reliable reservation system in the long run.

Railways Acknowledges Inconvenience Caused

The Railway Administration acknowledges the inconvenience caused but emphasizes the importance of these maintenance activities for the system's optimal functioning. "Passengers and rail users are advised to plan their travel accordingly, considering the unavailability of certain services during the maintenance period" said an official.