Western Railway To Run Special Superfast Train Between Bandra Terminus And Jabalpur Station; Check Details

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway will run a Superfast Special Train between Bandra Terminus and Ahmedabad. In addition to this the trips of Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur have been extended on the existing days.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09021 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Friday 12th January, 2024 at 9.30 pm, & will reach Ahmedabad at 05.30 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09022 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Saturday 13th January, 2024 at 08.45 am, & will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 5.15 pm, on the same day.

This train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad station in both directions.

This train comprises AC First class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 3 Economy Class, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Extension of Train No. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Special

Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 5.15 pm and will reach Jabalpur at 3.10 pm, the next day. This train has been extended from 20th January, 2024 to 30th March, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will leave Jabalpur every Friday at 5.00 pm and will reach Bandra Terminus at 3.10 pm, the next day. This train has been extended from 19th January 2024 to 29th March, 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya and Narsinghpur station in both directions.

The train comprises AC First class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09021, 09022 & extended trips of Train 02133 will open from 12th January, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.