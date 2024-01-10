Mumbai: Western Railway's RPF Apprehends 1,094 Culprits In 2023; Recovers Stolen Property Worth ₹52.35 Lakh

Representational Image

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway is responsible for the security of railway property, passenger areas and passengers. They work tirelessly to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railway, emphasised the Security Department's deep concern for the safety and security of passengers. The department is making every possible effort to safeguard their interests. In the year 2023, the RPF apprehended 1,094 culprits, recovering stolen railway property worth almost Rs 52.35 lakh. In almost eight cases, the value of the recovered stolen property exceeded Rs 1 lakh.

Array of detections

Highlighting some remarkable detections, Thakur mentioned that the Crime Prevention & Detection Squad (CPDS) of RPF Andheri worked on information regarding the theft of copper wire from non-working transformers at Andheri sub-station. After analysing CCTV footage of the incident, the RPF team found a four-wheeler at the scene. Following the vehicle's trail, they arrested 12 individuals, including 01 receiver, with a 100 per cent recovery of the stolen railway property—520 kg of copper wire valued at more than Rs 3 lakh. All accused are facing trial in the Railway court.

On another occasion, 14 abandoned railway quarters were demolished in Pratapganj Railway Colony, and railway material was auctioned to a purchaser/bidder. However, the purchaser's representative took undue advantage and removed uncategorised (unsold) railway material along with the auctioned material. In response to a complaint, the CIB Unit of Vadodara intercepted the loaded lorry, recovering 71 double-headed railway lines and 155 Tie-Bars, valued at Rs 3.28 lakh. The case was registered at Vadodara Post, and 08 accused have been arrested with a 100 per cent recovery of stolen railway property.