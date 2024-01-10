 Mumbai: Western Railway's RPF Apprehends 1,094 Culprits In 2023; Recovers Stolen Property Worth ₹52.35 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway's RPF Apprehends 1,094 Culprits In 2023; Recovers Stolen Property Worth ₹52.35 Lakh

Mumbai: Western Railway's RPF Apprehends 1,094 Culprits In 2023; Recovers Stolen Property Worth ₹52.35 Lakh

Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railway, emphasised the Security Department's deep concern for the safety and security of passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway is responsible for the security of railway property, passenger areas and passengers. They work tirelessly to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railway, emphasised the Security Department's deep concern for the safety and security of passengers. The department is making every possible effort to safeguard their interests. In the year 2023, the RPF apprehended 1,094 culprits, recovering stolen railway property worth almost Rs 52.35 lakh. In almost eight cases, the value of the recovered stolen property exceeded Rs 1 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway's Stringent Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹128 Crore In Fines From April To...
article-image

Array of detections

Highlighting some remarkable detections, Thakur mentioned that the Crime Prevention & Detection Squad (CPDS) of RPF Andheri worked on information regarding the theft of copper wire from non-working transformers at Andheri sub-station. After analysing CCTV footage of the incident, the RPF team found a four-wheeler at the scene. Following the vehicle's trail, they arrested 12 individuals, including 01 receiver, with a 100 per cent recovery of the stolen railway property—520 kg of copper wire valued at more than Rs 3 lakh. All accused are facing trial in the Railway court.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Western Railway Headquarters Restored To Its Original Glory At Cost of ₹6.5 Crore
article-image

On another occasion, 14 abandoned railway quarters were demolished in Pratapganj Railway Colony, and railway material was auctioned to a purchaser/bidder. However, the purchaser's representative took undue advantage and removed uncategorised (unsold) railway material along with the auctioned material. In response to a complaint, the CIB Unit of Vadodara intercepted the loaded lorry, recovering 71 double-headed railway lines and 155 Tie-Bars, valued at Rs 3.28 lakh. The case was registered at Vadodara Post, and 08 accused have been arrested with a 100 per cent recovery of stolen railway property.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha

Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Smuggling Ring; Nabs 3 Culprits; Confiscates ₹1.39 Cr Worth Gutkha

Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On...

Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned By ED In Jogeshwari Hotel Money Laundering...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned By ED In Jogeshwari Hotel Money Laundering...

Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail

Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Interim Protection To Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha’s...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Interim Protection To Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha’s...