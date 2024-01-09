Mumbai News: Western Railway Headquarters Restored To Its Original Glory At Cost of ₹6.5 Crore

Western Railway Headquarters | FPJ

Mumbai, January 9: In a remarkable effort to preserve its rich legacy, the Western Railway has successfully completed the meticulous restoration of its iconic headquarters at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore. The historic building, originally constructed in 1899, underwent extensive renovations, combining the restoration of its original features with modern enhancements.

The restoration project, spanning several months, included cleaning, waterproofing, and addressing dome leakage issues to ensure the longevity of the structure. Moreover, an improved theme lighting system was implemented to enhance the overall look of the building. Renovations on the ground floor museum and the construction of a new museum on the third floor added contemporary elements while respecting the historical significance.

Western Railway officials expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the project, highlighting its importance in maintaining the railway's cultural heritage. "The investment of Rs. 6.5 crore reflects the railway's commitment to preserving its architectural and historical roots" said an official.

The WRs headquarter originally designed by renowned architect Frederick William Stevens, stands as a testament to the railway's dedication to blending the best of the past with the advancements of the present.

According to WR, construction work on the building commenced in May 1894 and was completed in January 1899 at a cost of around Rs 7,50,000, marked a significant chapter in the railway's history.

Key Points Of Western Railway Headquarters Restoration

- Restoration Cost- Rs 6.50 crore

- Restoration of building's original glory includes cleaning, waterproofing and addressing dome leakage issues.

- Enhancement of the building over all look by implementing an improved theme lighting system for the entire structure

- Renovation of existing museum on ground floor and construction of new Museum on third floor

- Improvement the facade of the building