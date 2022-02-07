Akshay Kumar to work as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar on Monday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM residence in Dehradun. The Chief Minister confirmed that Akshay Kumar will work as a brand ambassador of the state.

It was after this meeting that the chief minister of the hill state announced, “We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand."

Meanwhile, in 2017, Akshay Kumar was also named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador for ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. The actor did not charge any fee for the same and added that it was an honour for him to be associated with the campaign.

Meanwhile, the assembly election for the 70 seats in the Hill Star will be held on 14 February.



Earlier, various pictures and videos of the actor shooting in the state had gone viral that showed him working with Rkul Preet as a cop. According to various media reports, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan is built around a psycho killer, who makes young girls his victims and repeatedly escapes from the police. The original Tamil film was directed by Ram Kumar. Ratsasan is about the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer. Apart from Mussoorie, the shooting will also take place in Dehradun for only three to four days.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:05 AM IST