'Akshat Awasthi can clearly be seen with left goons': ABVP distances itself from JNU student; shares video

Since reports emerged alleging that Akshat Awasthi was an ABVP worker who had participated in the JNU violence, the organisation has distanced itself from the same.

"During the assault on Velentina by AISA’s Dolan Samantha at the ad-block on 5th January around 3 pm, Akshat Awasthi can clearly be seen with left goons. We might not have the power of your network but we will demolish each and every lie that you put out," ABVP tweeted.

"Akshat Awasthi can clearly be seen behind the left activists from 6 sec to 9 sec in the video while AISA’s Dolan Samantha can be seen assaulting ABVP karyakartas. Police is bordering ABVP and Left. Does @rahulkanwal have the guts to show this on air?," the organisation tweeted again.