'Akhilesh Yadav we have your poster with Vikas Dubey': MP Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra mocks SP leader

Dubey’s mother during his arrest also stated that her son is with the SP. Sarla Devi said, "The government should do whatever it feels appropriate (sarkar jo uchit samjhe, woh kare)."

“At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, an SP spokesman said Vikas is "not a member of the party" and strict action should be taken against him. His call record details should be made public as demanded by party president Akhilesh Yadav to expose his links, added the party spokesperson.

According to reports, as the convoy bringing Dubey from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain reached the Bhauti area under the Barra police circle in Kanpur on Friday morning, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain.

Dubey, along with two other police personnel in the vehicle, was injured in the accident. As soon as the gangster was taken out of the vehicle, he allegedly snatched a pistol from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was fatally injured in retaliatory firing. Dubey received a bullet injury in the chest which proved fatal. Five members of the Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days.