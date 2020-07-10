'Akhilesh Yadav we have your poster with Vikas Dubey': MP Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra mocks SP leader

The opposition parties slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, while being brought back to the state from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government over the encounter and questioned what will happen to those who gave patronage in this case. "The culprit has been killed but what about crime and people who gave patronage?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
Raising similar questions, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted in Hindi, "What was suspected has happened? Now, it will not be known which political leaders, police and other government officials was Vikas Dubey in contact with. In the last 3-4 days, two aides of Vikas Dubey have also died in encounters, but why is the pattern of the three encounters same?
"It is necessary to find out why Vikas Dubey chose Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh for surrender? Who is the most influential person of Madhya Pradesh he trusted to escape the encounter of Uttar Pradesh Police?" said Singh in his tweet.
UP Congress, in a tweet, has named Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra as having allegedly facilitated the surrender of Dubey in Mahakaal temple at Ujjain.
Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to twitter and wrote, "Actually, his car has not overturned, but the government has been saved from turning over the secret."
Meanwhile, BJP leader Dr Narottam Mishra, in a tweet counter, attacked Congress for "its narrow-minded views".
"Instead of congratulating MP police for arresting a dreaded gangster involved in killing of 8 police officers, Congress is questioning the very role of the police," he said in a tweet from his official handle as Minister of Home, Health and Family Welfare.
Mishra also mentioned that Vikas Dubey was a member of Samajwadi Party, and that his wife had contested the elections. He added that there’s a poster too.
Dubey’s mother during his arrest also stated that her son is with the SP. Sarla Devi said, "The government should do whatever it feels appropriate (sarkar jo uchit samjhe, woh kare)."
“At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP,” she told reporters.
Meanwhile, an SP spokesman said Vikas is "not a member of the party" and strict action should be taken against him. His call record details should be made public as demanded by party president Akhilesh Yadav to expose his links, added the party spokesperson.
According to reports, as the convoy bringing Dubey from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain reached the Bhauti area under the Barra police circle in Kanpur on Friday morning, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain.
Dubey, along with two other police personnel in the vehicle, was injured in the accident. As soon as the gangster was taken out of the vehicle, he allegedly snatched a pistol from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was fatally injured in retaliatory firing. Dubey received a bullet injury in the chest which proved fatal. Five members of the Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days.
