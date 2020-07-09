How Dubey made his ‘vikas’ at Mahakal City

Ujjain: The curious case of Vikas Dubey and the entire episode in Ujjain on Thursday can beat any Bollywood flick hands down any day.

North India’s currently MOST WANTED person came in a vehicle (which is now seized) through the Agra-Mumbai Highway via Dhaulpur... 24 hours ago! He and his aides reached Ujjain via Gwalior-Morena to Shivpuri, Guna and Biaora.

TOLL MOL KE BOL

The notorious gangster and his team had to cross at least half-a-dozen toll plazas from Morena to Ujjain on this route. Dubey knew very well that CCTV cameras were installed at every toll point, but he was the mastermind and hence had to be daring. Something like they say Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar types. Grapevine has it that the vehicle (UP 32 KS 1104) which ferried Dubey is registered in one Manoj Yadav’s name and it was purchased in 2019. The CCTV footage obtained from a toll plaza in Shivpuri district at 11:22 am on July 7 shows that 24 hours earlier, he entered Malwa via Gwalior division.

LIQUOR CO’S honcho CALLED HIM to UJJAIN

Dubey had come to Ujjain following his confidant/relative’s insistence. The person is also the manager of a liquor company. He helped him at various levels locally. In the afternoon, police took custody of Sagar Company’s manager Anand Tiwari and his entire family and he is being quizzed. His residence at Nagjhiri has also been sealed. Anand is said to be a resident of Kanpur.

FAKE ID

Vikas Dubey purchased a ‘darshan ticket’ worth Rs 250 from the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC)’s counter. Security guards present there were suspicious and stopped him for questioning and handed him over to the Mahakal police station. These moments were grabbed by the CCTVs installed near the temple gate.

Prior to this, Dubey, the previous night, reportedly produced a fake ID to stay in a hotel. On Thursday, he was spotted around 7 am when he was apparently trying to enter the temple from the back gate. One version says he was buying flowers etc offerings from a shop when the seller identified him and alerted security guards. After darshan, the guards questioned him. He first produced a fake ID card of a much younger person. When prodded, he hit out at the guards, who dragged him to the police.

GUARD SENT ON LEAVE

Lakhan Yadav of Shujalpur, the security guard posted at Mahakal Temple, first informed the police about gangster Vikas Dubey and he then followed his activities for two hours. Lakhan said he had seen Dubey photographs in the papers and at once recognised him. They prevented him from leaving. After this, he informed his supervisor and the police. The rest is history. However, after all this, Lakhan and two other security guards have been sent on long leave, this was corroborated by the MTMC administrator.

‘Can i keep my bag here?’

According to eyewitness Gopal Singh, “I was set to distribute Prasad when Dubey appeared and asked if he could put his bag on the shoe stand. I said yes. After this, he went inside the temple. The security personnel suspected him, so they were watching him. They felt that he may be Vikas Dubey. When he came out, he was quizzed. After this, police were called in from the post. He tried to flee. After this, he was caught again and asked to sit. Vikas had a VIP receipt.”

CONSTABLE SLAPS HIM

After being brought out of the police chowki and while being taken to the Mahakal police station, he tried to get into the Bolero but the cops pulled him out. In the process, a cop Vijay Rathore slapped him.

SP LEAVES Presser MID-WAY

The media was called in at the police control room for a presser at 8.30 pm, but SP Manoj Kumar Singh left the PC without answering questions. According to him, “Suresh Mali first saw him and informed the police. He was caught at the exit gate after the darshan. He was handed over to UP’s STF and they left from here. He lauded Ujjain police for their transparent job. Dubey’s Ujjain connect is being probed.”

MAHAKAL SAVED HIM: MOM

After Dubey’s arrest, his mother Sarla said her son had done wrong and should be punished. She said he used to frequent Mahakal annually during Shravan. This time too he did the same and “Mahakal saved him. Otherwise, if he had also ran away like his associates, he might have been killed,” she concluded.