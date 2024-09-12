Ajmer Sharif Dargah To Distribute 4000 Kg Vegetarian Food On PM Modi's Birthday

File photo of Ajmer Sharif Dargah |

The famed Ajmer Sharif Dargah is preparing to distribute a whopping 4000 kg of vegetarian 'langar' on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day will mark PM Modi's 74th birthday.

"In celebration of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in conjunction with "Sewa Pakhwada," the historic and world-famous "Big Shahi Deg" at Ajmer Dargah Sharif will once again be used to prepare and distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian "Langar" food, continuing a tradition that has been upheld for over 550 years," an official statement from the Dargah authorities said.

Syed Afghan Chishty, Gaddi Nashin-Dargah, told ANI that the vegetarian food will be distributed to the people.

"On the occasion of his (PM Modi's) birthday, seva programmes will be organised at religious places in the country...On the occasion of his birthday Prime Minister, we will prepare 4,000 kg of vegetarian food, which will include rice and pure ghee, dry fruits and distribute it. Along with this, the Gurus and poor people around us will also be given langar as a service," he told ANI on Wednesday.

"We will also pray for the long life of PM Modi on his birthday. The entire langar is being organised by the Indian Minority Foundation and Chishty Foundation of Ajmer Sharif," Syed Afshan Chishty added.

On September 17, the ceremony will begin with the lighting of the "Big Shahi Deg" inside the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty. The release also said that special prayers (dua) will be offered for peace, prosperity, unity as well as the well-being of Prime Minister Modi.

"The prayers will also invoke blessings for the success of "Sewa Pakhwada" and the well-being of all citizens. - The "deg" is one of the world's largest cooking vessels, capable of preparing up to 4000 kg of food, and has been used for centuries to serve "Langar" to devotees. During the cooking process, continue throughout the night, devotees and volunteers will gather to offer prayers and engage in recitation of "Quranic verses," "Naats" (devotional songs), and "Manqabat", Qawwalis" (poems in praise of the saints)," the Dargah authorities said.

The distribution of food will continue in the morning. It will be ensured that all attendees as well as residents in the nearby communities are provided the food.