'Behave Or Face Your Grandmother's Fate': Rahul Gandhi Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Leader; Congress Demands Action (Video)

Former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who recently became a target for the ruling BJP due to his comments on the Sikh community in the USA, has received a death threat from BJP leader and former MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

BJP leader Marwah, who was protesting against Rahul Gandhi's remarks outside Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi on Wednesday, made the controversial remark against the Congress leader, saying, "Rahul Gandhi, you better behave, otherwise, in the coming times, you will face the same fate as your grandmother."

Rahul's grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated at her residence by her Sikh body guards following Operation Blue Star in 1984.

The Congress party has shared an 11-second clip in which the BJP leader can be heard threatening Rahul Gandhi.

A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi, who was on a three-day visit to the USA, expressed his concern over rising incidents of religious intolerance in the country. Speaking at an event in Virginia, USA, Rahul said, "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics, not only for Sikhs but for all religions. The fight is about whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a turban and go to the Gurudwara."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks drew an immediate response from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist whom authorities want to apprehend for his anti-national activities in India and abroad. Welcoming Rahul’s endorsement of his stand, Pannun said that Rahul had done well to recognize “the existential threat to Sikhs in India.”

On the other hand, the Congress leader's statement has caused outrage among the Sikh community in the country. The Sikh community protested against Rahul's remarks near Janpath Road in Delhi.

Before joining the BJP in July 2022, Marwah was elected MLA three times on a Congress ticket and was made vice president of Delhi Congress.

Condemning the BJP leader’s threatening remarks against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has demanded action against Marwah.

Taking to X, the Congress party on Wednesday attacked the BJP, saying, "This BJP leader is openly threatening to murder the opposition leader of the country."

Tagging the Prime Minister in the post, it said, "Narendra Modi ji, you cannot remain silent on the threat given by this leader of your party. This is a very serious matter."

"This is a product of your party's hate factory. Action must be taken against this," it further said.