Technical snag forces Air India's US-Delhi flight with 300 passengers to make emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Air India's US-Delhi flight with 300 passengers makes emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport | Representative pic
Air India's Newark (US)–Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag on Wednesday. All passengers were safe. A large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing.

The senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.'

Oil leak lead to engine shut down

The official continued, "Once the engine was turned down due to the oil spill, the aeroplane safely landed in Stockholm.

Oil was observed dripping from engine two's drain mast during the ground inspection, the official reported, noting that the inspection was still in progress."

An airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emerge.

(With agency inputs)

