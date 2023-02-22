Technical snag forces Air India's US-Delhi flight with 300 passengers to make emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport

Air India's US-Delhi flight with 300 passengers makes emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport | Representative pic

Air India's Newark (US)–Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag on Wednesday. All passengers were safe. A large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing.

The senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.'

Oil leak lead to engine shut down

The official continued, "Once the engine was turned down due to the oil spill, the aeroplane safely landed in Stockholm.

Oil was observed dripping from engine two's drain mast during the ground inspection, the official reported, noting that the inspection was still in progress."

An airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emerge.

(With agency inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)