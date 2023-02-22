Delhi: Air India staff gets into heated argument with passengers over delayed flights; watch video |

Delhi: On Tuesday night, passengers of an Air India flight scheduled to fly from Delhi to Mumbai were involved in a heated argument with the airline's staff due to a delay of more than four hours.

#WATCH | Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight & airline staff got into an argument at Delhi's T3 late last night after the flight was delayed by over 4 hrs. Flight took at 1.40am against its original scheduled time of 8.00pm



Flight delayed due to technical snag: Airline spokesperson

The flight, AI-805, was originally scheduled to depart at 8:00 pm, but it eventually took off at 1:48 am due to technical reasons, according to a spokesperson from the airline.

Passengers complained that they received no clarity from the airline, with no water being offered until 11:50 pm. Many missed their connecting flights to Qatar. However, the airline's spokesperson assured that all passengers were looked after and served meals during the delay.

Many flights delayed and diverted due to bad weather today

Meanwhile, the national capital and neighboring regions were covered in a sudden blanket of fog on Wednesday morning, causing flight disruptions. At present, no departures are taking place from Delhi, with seven diversions to Jaipur, but no cancellations have been reported.

According to airport sources, only three CAT-equipped planes are allowed to operate at the moment, and the airport authority is expected to issue a new statement soon.

Domestic airlines SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Vistara have also issued statements on Twitter regarding the bad weather.

“Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” wrote SpiceJet in a tweet.

IndiGo airline said, “Due to bad weather in Delhi and Goa, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport and for cancelled flights.”

Vistara however shared a list of diverted flights. The airline stated that, “Due to poor visibility in Delhi arrivals/departures from Delhi may be delayed with consequential impact across network.”

List of diverted flights:

Flight UK926 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 08:20 hours.

Flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 08:20 hours.

Flight UK720 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Varanasi (VNS) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Varanasi at 09:25 hours.

Flight UK860 from Hyderabad to Delhi (HYD-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 09:30 hours.

