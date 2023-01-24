Air India makes changes to its in-flight alcohol service policy after pee-gate scandal

Photo: Representative Image

Air India on Tuesday announced changes to its in-flight alcohol service policy after two separate incidents of passengers peeing inside their airplanes caused an uproar in the country.

Shankar Mishra urinated on a female passenger on November 26 on a New York-Delhi flight while another passenger peed on a woman's blanket on a flight from Paris to Delhi on December 10.

Both incidents led to fines totalling ₹40 lakh imposed on Air India by aviation regulator DGCA. A ₹30 lakh fine was imposed for the Shankar Mishra incident while ₹10 lakh fine was imposed for the Dec 10 episode.

"Some adjustments have been made to our existing in-flight alcohol service policy for better clarity.

"US National Restaurants Association’s Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication," Air India said in a statement.

The Tata Group-owned airline also laid down fresh protocols regarding the service of alcohol for the cabin crew to follow.

"Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to (further) serve a guest alcohol," Air India said.

DGCA's suspension of pilot 'excessive'

Meanwhile, Air India condemned the DGCA's decision to suspend the license of the pilot flying the New York-Delhi flight on Nov 26.

The airline also said that in light of the mitigating circumstances and the financial detriment already incurred by the crew during their period of de-rostering in wake of the peeing case, it considers that the licence suspension of the Commander "excessive" and will be assisting him with an appeal.

Air India has already closed its internal investigation into the actions by its crew operating and administrative staff supporting AI102 on November 26, 2022.

Read Also Air India cabin crew association finds flaws in AI committee report on Shankar Mishra peeing...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)