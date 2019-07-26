Air Force has changed a lot since Kargil war: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Drass (Jammu and Kashmir): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Thursday said that Indian Air Force has changed a lot since Kargil war and the biggest change is in its ability for reconnaissance and surveillance. "We had no idea that we are likely to go into the combat of any sort," he said here recalling the memories of Kargil war.

"Air Force has changed a lot in the last 20 years and the biggest change that I think had taken place is in our ability for reconnaissance and surveillance. We could not pick up the intrusion before the Kargil operation," said Dhanoa. "Now the satellites have come in. The satellites now got the resolution to pick up a tactical target. We also had some satellites at that time but they don't have such type of resolution to pick up intrusion like Kargil," he added.

"The UAVs have also come in and it can give exact coordinates and can laser designate somebody else to come and hit the target," said the Air Chief. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Ex-Army Chief General VP Malik participated in Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war victory at Kargil War Memorial here.