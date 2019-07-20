AIP president protests against Congress leader's remark on martyrs

Srinagar: Former legislator and president of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Saturday led a protest march in Srinagar city against state Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh's remarks on the martyrs of 1931.

Engineer Rashid led a protest march from the Regal Chowk area of Srinagar city to the nearby Press Enclave against the remarks of Vikramaditya Singh on the 1931 martyrs.

"On 13th July 1931, plunder, loot and rape by criminals and jailbreakers in Srinagar city was put to an end. It is a blot on Jammu and kashmir that this is glorified as State Martyrs Day," Singh said in a tweet on July 13. During Saturday's protest, Engineer Rashid said that the Congress leader has made indecent remarks against the July 13, 1931 martyrs.

"They were not rapists and thieves. They raised their voice against your grandfather as they were fighting for truth", Rashid said in a direct reference to erstwhile Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh who was the grandfather of Vikramaditya Singh.