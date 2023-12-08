AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Likely To Be Appointed As The Pro-Tem Speaker Of Telangana Assembly

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi | File Photo - PTI

Media Reports have indicated that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA-elect Akbaruddin Owaisi is likely to be appointed as the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly. Telangana government has reportedly decided to appoint the AIMIM MLA-elect as the pro-tem speaker to conduct proceedings in the Assembly on December 9.

As Per protocol the senior-most member of the assembly is made the pro-tem speaker and hence Akbaruddin is likely to be appointed as the pro-tem speaker. The AIMIM MLA-elect has been elected to the assembly for the sixth term recently, representing the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency since 1999.

Role of Pro-tem speaker

Pro-tem speaker is a temporary speaker whose responsibility is to administer oath of office to newly elected MLAs on first sitting of the assembly. Other responsibilities include conducting the vote for the speaker of the Assembly. As soon as the new speaker is elected, the office of the pro-tem speaker ceases to exist.

Akbarundin Owaisi's political graph

Owaisi has been elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Chandrayangutta constituency on five consecutive occasions, in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2018. He served as a deputy to his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi, who was leading the AIMIM in the House. In 2004, Akbaruddin became the floor leader of AIMIM in the Assembly upon Asaduddin's election to Lok Sabha from Hyderabad.

He was re-elected in 2009 and lead the seven-member AIMIM in the House. Owaisi won his fourth consecutive victory in Assembly polls from Chandrayangutta assembly in 2014. Akbaruddin Owaisi won his Fifth Consecutive victory in Assembly polls from Chandrayangutta Assembly in 2018. In 2019, he was appointed as the Chairman of Telangana Public Accounts Committee.