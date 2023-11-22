Telangana Elections 2023: 'If I Signal...,' AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi Openly Threatens Cop During Poll Campaigning In Hyderabad; Watch |

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made headlines ahead of Telengana Assembly Elections as he openly threatened a police inspector during a campaign event in Lalitabagh in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The leader's intimidation sprung due to the inspector's request to adhere to the model code of conduct and conclude his speech.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the AIMIM leader's open threat to the cop present there. Akbaruddin Owaisi is the younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Defiant Tone And Implied Signal to Supporters

Expressing his displeasure over it, Akbaruddin Owaisi initially argued that he still had some time to address the public there. He stated that he had five more minutes and would address the crowd ahead. He also showed his watch to the cop there.

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened a police inspector who was on duty and asked him to leave the spot while he was addressing a campaign in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad yesterday. The police inspector asked him to conclude the meeting on time as per the Model… pic.twitter.com/rf2tJAOk3b — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Further, he challenged the inspector's authority in front of the crowd, saying, "Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak?" He then boldly claimed his enduring strength and said that a mere signal from him could make the police officer 'run,' signalling to his supporters that they should intervene.

Discontent Over Meeting Time

The AIMIM leader's ire was triggered when the police inspector from Santoshnagar urged the leader to conclude the meeting within the designated time frame. In response, Owaisi not only refused compliance but openly taunted the inspector, saying no one can attempt to stop him from delivering his speech there.

As Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks reelection from Chandrayangutta, he stands out as the wealthiest candidate from his party. According to a news report, a latest affidavit reveals that Akbaruddin Owaisi owns immovable assets worth about Rs 4.50 crore, while his spouse's owned assets amount to Rs 4.95 crore. However, the leader faces legal challenges, with four FIRs filed against him in various police stations.