Telangana Elections 2023: ‘Will Do Away With 4 Percent Reservation For Muslims To Give…’, Announces Amit Shah; Watch Video

Jagtial, November 20: Ahead of the Telangana polls that are scheduled to take place on November 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be doing away with the four per cent reservation of the Muslim community and will distribute it among the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Jagtial, Telangana, says "We have decided we will remove the 4% Muslim reservation as soon as our government is formed and will distribute it among SC, ST and OBC... KCR does not celebrate Hyderabad Redemption… pic.twitter.com/WkLFqO0a2o — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

'We will do away with the four per cent reservation for Muslims'

"We will do away with the four per cent reservation for Muslims and we will give those to SCs. OBCs, and STs," Amit Shah said while campaigning at Telangana's Jagtial on Monday. Shah also announced reservations for the Madiga community in Telangana under the SC category.

'KCR does not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day'

"We have decided that the Madiga community will get vertical quota in reservation under the SC category," he said. Shah charged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, does not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day fearing All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

'KCR fears Asaduddin Owaisi'

"Should we not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day to remember our liberation from the Razakars? Fearing Owaisi, KCR does not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. But we do not fear Owaisi. We will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day as a State day in Telangana once we form the government here," the Union Minister said.

All these parties are '2G, 3G and 4G' parties

Continuing his attack on both KCR and Owaisi, Shah said, "Their election symbol is a car. But its steering is neither with KCR nor KTR nor Kavitha, it is with Owaisi. Can Telangana's car run properly in his hands?" Attacking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the AIMIM and the Congress over 'dynastic politics', the Union Minister said that all these parties are "2G, 3G and 4G" parties.

"BRS, Majlis and Congress are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. 2G means KCR and KTR. 3G means Owaisi' grandfather, his father and Owaisi. 4G means Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul. Where is your place in it?" Amit Shah said.

Lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievement

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievement in the central government, Shah said, "PM Modi has taken India's tiranga aboard the Chandrayaan and taken it to the moon. Modi has built the new Parliament. Modi has organised the G20 summit and raised India's stature throughout the world. Modi has taken India's economic size from 11th rank to fifth."

Attacking the BRS over alleged scams in Telangana, Shah said, "They did Mission Bhagirath scam, Miyapur land scam, Outer Ring Raod scam, Kaleswaram scam, liquor scam, granite mining scam and Mission Kakatiya scam." Amit Shah also promised free trips to Ayodhya once the BJP comes to power in the state.

'We will pay for your trip to Ayodhya'

"You are all invited to have a darshan on Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. We will pay for your trip in turns if you vote the BJP to power," he said adding that both the Congress and the BRS have opposed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking about the newly constituted Turmeric Board, the Union Minister said, "The Prime Minister has announced the Turmeric Board from here. Now turmeric farmers will get the right price for their produce but we will also form the Rs 200 crore centre for reseach on its medical value." "KCR did not form the Turmeric Board despite staying in power for years. The state could have formed this as well," he added.

Shah also announced the revival of three sugar factories

Shah also announced the revival of three sugar factories, process maize and form ethanol blending factories in the state, a 500-bed hospital for beedi workers in Nizamabad and an NRI Ministry for NRIs in Telangana.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

