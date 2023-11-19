Telangana Elections 2023: 1 Critical, 2 Injured After Village Headman Stabs 3 In Kamareddy For Anti-Congress Posts On WhatsApp Group; Visuals Surface

Village head stabbed three people for posting against the Congress party on social media in Telangana's Kamareddy district |

Kamareddy: In a serious incident in the poll-bound state of Telangana in Kamareddy district, a village head or Sarpanch associated with the Congress party allegedly stabbed three people for posting against the Congress party on social media. The incident, which took place just days ahead of the assembly polls in the Southern state, has sent shockwaves across the district. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday night (November 18).

Preliminary information

According to the information available, a dispute arose after the three victims were allegedly attacked by the village headman in a Kamareddy district's village for posting material and remarks against the Congress party in the WhatsApp group.

Three attacked, one critical

The three youths who were attacked have been identified as Javid, Ahmed and Razak and hail from the Gandipet village of Gandhari Mandal in Ellareddy Constituency. Out of the three attacked, Ahmed is said to be in a critical condition while the other two who were attacked are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

Telangana Elections

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, has been scheduled for December 3.

BRS, then TRS, won handsomely in 2018 Assembly election

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was previously named as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), had won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress was at distant second with just 19 seats. However, this time the Congress is confident of its chances in the state.