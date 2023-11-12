Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 'Will Murder Raja Singh', Hyderabad Woman Urges Owaisi To Let Her Contest Polls Even As AIMIM Supporters Cheer; Watch |

Hyderabad: The poll battle in Telangana is heating up as the state will vote for a new assembly on November 30. Election campaigning, involving door-to-door outreach programmes held by parties and politicians are a common sight before the voting. However, during one such campaigning programme held by the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, an elderly woman was heard giving death threat to BJP's controversial MLA from the Goshamahal assembly constituency.

Shockingly, even as the woman spoke of "murdering" BJP MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi's supporters cheered when the remark was made, shows the video on social media.

'Will kill Raja Singh'

"Ye sher maa ka baccha hai ye, dushmanon ko khatam karo. Musalmano ki duaa hai beta aap log ko. Saari duniya aap log ke peeche hai, who majlum k****, mereko khara karo wahan se, Raja Singh ke mahalle se...mai uski murder kar dalunga (Owaisi is son of a tiger mother. End the enemies now. You have prayer of Muslims with you. That tyrant there, nominate someone from that seat of Raja Singh. Make me contest from the constituency, I will murder him)," the woman is seen saying in the video.

Death threats to Hindu Dharma Rakshak @TigerRajaSingh is a routine..



Women ask’s @asadowaisi to contest against Raja Singh in Goshamahal Constituency & dares to kill him…& @aimim_national supporters wow her..@AmitShah @narendramodi please provide z to him #HinduDharmaRaksha pic.twitter.com/Sre5skpzFr — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) November 12, 2023

T Raja Singh expresses confidence

Meanwhile, BRS leader T Raja Singh expressed confidence of winning from the Goshamahal constituency in the city for a third time in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections while talking to news agency PTI.

He launched an attack on Asaduddin AIMIM President Owaisi and said that Owaisi had neglected the Muslims of old city.

"Their (AIMIM) influence is confined to only seven seats. Properties of Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin increased. Only these two brothers are progressing and Muslims are not developing. Because of these two brothers, Muslims of Old City remained backward," he said to PTI when asked about Owaisi and AIMIM's possible impact on the poll results.