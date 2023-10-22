Telangana Elections 2023: BJP Revokes Suspension Of Raja Singh, Controversial MLA Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah

BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh | X

Hyderabad: The BJP on Sunday (October 22) revoked the suspension of its MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana. The controversial MLA, who was suspended after his remarks against Prophet Muhammad triggered a row in August 2022, was taken back into the party fold following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party.

"Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith," Om Pathak, member secretary of the party's Central Disciplinary Committee, said in a notification.

He was suspended by the party in August last year and he was also booked by the Police for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. pic.twitter.com/38lPjBmb8H — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

The MLA also responded to the news and took to X to share his message. "The organisation is supreme," said the MLA and thanked PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and other party leaders for revoking his suspension.

#WATCH | On BJP revoking his suspension and fielding him from Goshamahal for Telangana elections, party MLA T Raja Singh says, "First of all, I would like to thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, K Laxman who trusted me… pic.twitter.com/sSEN8lPl76 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

Telangana polls

The state of Telangana will vote on November 30 and results for the same will be announced on December 3. The state is witnessing a battle between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the previous state elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats. The Congress had finished a distant second with 19 seats. However, this time the Congress expects a better show as observers and pollsters are giving the grand old party a chance in the Southern state.

State elections 2023

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

