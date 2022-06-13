Akbaruddin Owaisi birthday: Know his political career, controversies

Born on June 14, 1970, Akbaruddin Owaisi is an Indian politician and leader of the AIMIM legislative party in the Telangana Legislative Assembly and an MLA of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. He is the younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

He is also the managing director of Owaisi Hospital, set up by his father late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi for the welfare of Muslims.

He has been elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Chandrayangutta constituency on five consecutive occasions, in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

In 2011, while rallying, fifteen armed assailants attacked Owaisi with guns, swords and daggers. His assailants shot him in the abdomen, and he suffers from ongoing medical issues because the bullet is still lodged near his kidney which the doctors warned will affect his legs if removed.

Controversies:

The politician is also well known for his controversial speeches against the ruling BJP and the Hindu community.

Several notable people and organisations have criticised Akbaruddin for his many speeches. Several times his speeches sparked anger and outrage on social media.

Despite many hate speeches, his particularly controversial speech given in the Nirmal town of Adilabad district sparked social media outrage after he criticized Hindu gods and the Bharatiya Janata Party in his two-hour-long speech. He was arrested on January 8, 2013, after a case was filed against him over the said speech.

In August 2007, along with other elected and serving members of his party, Owaisi made death threats against Taslima Nasrin, pledging that the fatwa against her and Salman Rushdie would be upheld if they visited Hyderabad.

While speaking at a rally in Kurnool in 2011, he used the derogatory terms Kafirs and Kufrastan to refer to MLAs in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Assembly.

In August 2012, Owaisi claimed while speaking in Karimnagar that there have been "50,000" riots in India over 65 years since the country became independent. He claimed in the speech that a "majority" of those killed in the riots were Muslims.

(with sources inputs)