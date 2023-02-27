e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative allegedly shoots himself dead in Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative allegedly shoots himself dead in Hyderabad

Mazheruddin Ali Khan had a gunshot wound on the right side of his head and police have launched an investigation in the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image

Prominent Orthopaedic doctor Mazheruddin Ali Khan on Monday shot himself dead in Hyderabad due to an alleged family dispute. He was 60.

Khan had a gunshot wound on the right side of his head and police have launched an investigation in the matter.

Khan was serving in the Owaisi Hospital as an Orthopedist and a relative of AIMIM MP Asasduddin Owaisi.

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative allegedly shoots himself dead in Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative allegedly shoots himself dead in Hyderabad

PM Modi disburses over ₹16,000 crore to 8 crore farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme

PM Modi disburses over ₹16,000 crore to 8 crore farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme

AAP's Sanjay Singh after release from detention: 'Give me CBI, will arrest Modi, Adani within 2...

AAP's Sanjay Singh after release from detention: 'Give me CBI, will arrest Modi, Adani within 2...

A tryst with Destiny

A tryst with Destiny

Punjab shocker! Student stabbed to death in clash between 2 groups at Patiala's Punjabi University

Punjab shocker! Student stabbed to death in clash between 2 groups at Patiala's Punjabi University