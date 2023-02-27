AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative allegedly shoots himself dead in Hyderabad

Prominent Orthopaedic doctor Mazheruddin Ali Khan on Monday shot himself dead in Hyderabad due to an alleged family dispute. He was 60.
Khan had a gunshot wound on the right side of his head and police have launched an investigation in the matter.
Khan was serving in the Owaisi Hospital as an Orthopedist and a relative of AIMIM MP Asasduddin Owaisi.
More details to follow...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)