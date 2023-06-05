Ahmedabad: Teacher Takes His Life After Harassment By Usurers

Representative Image

Ahmedabad: A 27-year-old teacher named Subroto Pal, residing in Odhav area, hanged himself to death in his kitchen early Monday morning. It is alleged that he was driven to this extreme step by the incessant harassment from usurers.

Subroto had found himself burdened with heavy debts and had already paid a staggering interest amount of Rs 14 lakh to his private lenders. The case has taken a more distressing turn as it was just six days ago when Subroto's elder brother had attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Sources have revealed that despite the complaints lodged by the Pal brothers, the police failed to take any action to address their plight.

Before taking his own life, Subroto left behind a suicide note detailing the torment inflicted upon him and his family by three usurers named Yashpal Singh, Harshil Mishra, and Aman Singh Chauhan. Subroto and his brother had sought assistance from the police, but their pleas went unanswered.

Subroto ended his life at around 5 a.m. in Gokulnagar Society, Odhav. He used a cloth to hang himself from a hook on the kitchen ceiling. The suicide note, written in Hindi, expressed his hope that his family might find justice following his demise.

The Pal family had borrowed a sum of Rs 5.50 lakh from these private lenders at an exorbitant interest rate. The lenders subjected them to frequent harassment, including physical violence and death threats.

Just last Tuesday, Subroto's elder brother, Shubhankar, consumed poison but was fortunately saved due to timely medical intervention.

The police did visit the Pal residence on Sunday night, but they did not register a formal complaint. This only confirmed Subroto's suspicion that the three moneylenders had claimed a close relationship with the police inspector of Nikol police station and were thus immune to any legal action.

The police have stated that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.