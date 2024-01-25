Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation To Host Gujarat Inter Municipal Corporation T-20 Cricket Tournament

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation | File photo

Ahmedabad: The cricket fever is set to grip Gujarat as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) gears up to host the Gujarat Inter Municipal Corporation T-20 Day-Night Cricket Tournament.

A yearly tradition, this tournament sees teams of mayors and municipal commissioners from various cities competing for cricket glory.

5-day event to commence on January 27

The five-day event is scheduled to kick off on January 27th and will culminate on January 31st at the prestigious Navrangpura Sardar Patel Stadium.

Mayor Pratibha Jain expressed enthusiasm about AMC's role as the host for this year's cricket extravaganza. Eight municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, and Jamnagar, will be represented by teams comprising officers and political leaders. A total of 14 matches are scheduled to take place among the 16 participating teams.

CM to inaugurate tournament

The Chief Minister is set to inaugurate the tournament on January 27th, with Kamlesh Patel, corporator of Khokhra ward, leading the Ahmedabad municipal corporation team. The team boasts 18 corporators, including former Mayor Kirit Parmar.

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Navrangpura will witness the matches between the mayors, while the Commissioners' team clashes will unfold at the Ellisbridge 'B' Cricket Ground of Gujarat College.

Key Matches Schedule:

January 27: Ahmedabad vs. Gandhinagar Mayor's team at 6 pm.

January 28: Bhavnagar vs. Rajkot Mayor's team at 5 pm.

January 29: Junagadh vs. Surat Mayor's team at 3.30 pm, Jamnagar vs. Vadodara team at 7 pm.

The winners from these matches will compete in the semi-finals on January 30th, leading to the grand finale on January 31st at 7 pm.

For the Commissioners' teams at Gujarat College's Ellisbridge 'B' Ground:

January 28: Ahmedabad vs. Gandhinagar Commissioners team at 9 am, Bhavnagar vs. Rajkot team at 12 pm.

January 29: Surat vs. Junagadh Commissioners team at 9 am, Jamnagar vs. Vadodara team at 12 pm.

The semi-finals for Commissioners' teams will take place on January 30th, followed by the final showdown on January 31st at 3.30 pm.