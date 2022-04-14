e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Gujarat government to build Rs 500cr sports complex in bid to host Summer Olympic Games in 2036

Gujarat government to build Rs 500cr sports complex in bid to host Summer Olympic Games in 2036

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Photo by AFP
Photo by AFP
Advertisement

The Gujarat government has initiated the process of building a big sports complex in Ahmedabad, with an eye on hosting India’s first Summer Olympic Games in 2036.

This was revealed by advocate general Kamal Trivedi in response to a petition by a construction company that has challenged the tendering process for the sports complex at Naranpura in Ahmedabad.

Trivedi, who was representing the Gujarat government, informed the Gujarat High Court that the state administration has initiated talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Ahmedabad and the committee members are scheduled to visit the complex in 2025.

As the petitioner did not have prior experience in building a sports complex, its bid was rejected, the government said in its argument before the court.

“Building a sports complex requires experience as per competitive and international standards which this company does not have,” Trivedi told the court.

The upcoming sports complex called Naranpura Sports Complex is being built at a projected cost of Rs 500cr. Four construction companies have participated in the process to bag the tender.

ALSO READ

Allyson Felix, American Olympic great, says she's retiring after 2022 track season Allyson Felix, American Olympic great, says she's retiring after 2022 track season

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:37 PM IST