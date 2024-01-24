Gujarat Hosts First-Of-Its-Kind Mass Wedding For Families Of Army Personnel | Representative Image

Gujarat: In a unique display of solidarity and social support, the Gujarat Ex-Serviceman Seva Foundation is set to host a unique mass wedding ceremony exclusively for the families of Army personnel, former Army personnel, paramilitary personnel, and Army martyrs. This initiative, planned for January 27, 2024, in Pachham village, Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad, aims to honor the sacrifices of soldiers and provide a helping hand to their families.

The ceremony, spearheaded by the Ex-Serviceman Seva Foundation, an organization dedicated to the welfare of ex-Army personnel and their families, marks a significant milestone.

This "First Mass Wedding of an Ex-Army Man's Daughter or Son's," as the initiative is aptly named, is the brainchild of Jitendra Nimavat, a former Army personnel, and his dedicated team. Driven by a sense of camaraderie and a desire to support those who have served the nation, Nimavat and his colleagues have garnered the support of various community members to make this event a reality.

Jitendra Nimavat Speaks To FPJ

"We are Army people, and we don't have caste or religion bars within us," Nimavat shared with The Free Press Journal, highlighting the inclusive nature of the ceremony. "That's why in this mass wedding, we have a couple of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians who registered their candidature. We are doing this as a welfare act and helping hands towards the families of those brave soldiers who had and have served the nation with solidarity."

This mass wedding, envisioned to be the first of its kind in India organized by families of Army personnel themselves, initially aimed to unite 51 couples. While registrations currently stand at 35 couples, Nimavat and his team remain committed to ensuring a memorable and meaningful ceremony for all participants.

The event promises to be a poignant celebration of love, sacrifice, and the unwavering spirit of service. It serves as a testament to the enduring bonds forged within the military community and the unwavering support extended to those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the nation.

As Jitendra Nimavat aptly said, "This is not just a wedding ceremony; it's a family reunion where we celebrate the spirit of the Army and the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and their families."