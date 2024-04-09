Ahmedabad Firm Continues Contribution To Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Project

After successfully delivering the monumental Dwaj Dands (flag poles) for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Ahmedabad's Shri Ambika Engineering Works has secured another prestigious commission for the holy site. The company has meticulously crafted four Dan Petis (donation boxes) and two secure vaults specifically designed to safeguard the jewellery of Ram Lalla.

Following a traditional pooja ceremony on Tuesday, these sacred items will embark on their journey to Ayodhya, marking another significant milestone in the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Bharat Mewara, the owner of Shri Ambika Engineering Works, shared his company's journey with the media. He recounted their initial privilege of crafting the majestic Dwaj Dands, along with the specialized hardware, including hinges and locking systems, for the temple doors. Their dedication extended further with the creation of a detailed portrayal of Lord Rama's life story, etched onto brass plates and inspired by the revered texts Ramcharitmanas and Valmiki Ramayana.

"We were humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the Ram Mandir project," said Mewara. "Following the delivery of the initial set of four Dan Petis, also known as Bhandar Petis in Gujarat, we were incredibly grateful to receive a repeat order. This time, our commitment involved crafting four more Dan Petis, two unique handis (vessels), and most importantly, two secure vaults specifically designed to safeguard the precious jewelry of Ram Lalla."

This repeat commission signifies the exceptional quality and craftsmanship delivered by Shri Ambika Engineering Works. Their dedication to this sacred project not only reflects their expertise in metalworking but also underscores the immense respect and devotion they hold for Lord Rama. The arrival of these handcrafted items in Ayodhya will undoubtedly hold immense significance for devotees across the nation.