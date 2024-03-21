'Thrilled About This Spiritual Expedition': Lucknow Super Giants Players Seek Blessings At Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The players of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) embarked on a spiritual sojourn on Thursday, as they paid homage to Ramlala at the renowned Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The team, led by coach Justin Langer, immersed themselves in the sacred ambiance of the temple, spending 45 minutes in prayer and contemplation.

Expressing his sentiments after the visit, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj shared, "I felt an overwhelming sense of energy upon entering the Ram temple. As a devout follower of Lord Ram, it is a privilege to visit his birthplace and seek his blessings. I consider myself incredibly fortunate for this opportunity."

Players Journey To Ayodhya, Warm Welcome By Ramlala's Priest

Maharaj's profound reverence for Lord Ram was unmistakable, with reports surfacing of his special bond with the deity during his cricketing tours in South Africa. Accounts reveal that whenever Maharaj stepped onto the pitch for batting, he was greeted by the uplifting strains of the 'Jai Sri Ram' hymn, underscoring the depth of his connection with the revered figure.

The journey to Ayodhya commenced early in the morning, with the LSG players departing from Lucknow's Taj Hotel at 8 am via road bus. Covering a distance of 120 km in 2 hours and 45 minutes, the team arrived in Ayodhya at 10:45 am, where they were warmly welcomed by Ramlala's priest Santosh Das, who adorned them with tilak.

LSG Team Gears Up For The Upcoming Match

During their visit, Coach Justin Langer expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The team is thrilled about this spiritual expedition. Seeking blessings from Ramlala, we have received a surge of positive energy for the upcoming challenges."

With their spiritual batteries recharged, the LSG players are gearing up for their first match on March 24 against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.