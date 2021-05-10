Ahead of swearing in, Bengal Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top TMC leaders including Ministers-in-waiting

Less than a day before members of the newly elected West Bengal government are sworn in as cabinet ministers and Minister of state, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has initiated a new development to the political landscape.



On a request from the CBI, the Governor on Sunday sanctioned the prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in conjunction with the posts they had held at the time of the the purported Narada sting tapes. All four were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet when the tapes were allegedly made in 2014.

"Honourable governor is the competent authority to accord sanction in terms of law as he happens to be the appointing authority for such ministers in terms of Article 164 of the Constitution," a statement issued by the officer on special duty (communication), Raj Bhavan, said.