India

Updated on

West Bengal: Check out complete list of cabinet ministers in CM Mamata Banerjee's government

By Aritra Singha

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
ANI

A day before taking oath as the cabinet ministers and Minister of states, West Bengal secretariat Nabbana released a list of 34 names of cabinet ministers including several former ministers like Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande, Sashi Panja, Jyotipriyo Mullick, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bratya Basu to name a few.

The list also features new names like IPS Humayun Kabir, Akhil Giri, Subrata Saha, Ratna De Nag to be the Minister of state with independent charges. This list also includes heavy weight TMC leaders like Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sujit Bose and Indranil Sen.

The list also features names of more nine ministers of states which include names like Srikant Mahato, Azzruzaman, Birbaha Hansda and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary, amongst others.

According to Nabanna sources, the former ministers are likely to get back their old ministries with added responsibilities.

Notably, in keeping with the covid situation the West Bengal government had decided to take oath at Governor House at 11 am on Monday following which the first cabinet meeting will be held at Nabanna at 3 pm.

According to Nabanna sources, in the first cabinet meeting, ways to curb the pandemic and ways to vaccinate more people in West Bengal is likely to be discussed.

It can be recalled, that soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee said that the first priority of the Trinamool Congress government is to fight the pandemic.

Here is the complete list of persons to be sworn in as Ministers in the Council of Ministers

Cabinet Ministers

1. Subrata Mukherjee

2. Partha Chatterjee

3. Amit Mitra

4. Sadhan Pande

5. Jyoti Priya Mallick

6. Bankim Chandra Hazra

7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia

8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra

9. Moloy Ghatak

10. Aroop Biswas

11. Ujjal Biswas

12. Arup Roy

13. Rathin Ghosh

14. Firhad Hakim

15. Chandranath Sinha

16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

17. Bratya Basu

18. Pulak Roy

19. Dr. Shashi Panja

20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani

21. Biplab Mitra

22 Javed Ahmed Khan

23. Swapan Debnath

24 Siddhiqullah Choudhary

Ministers-of State (Independent Charge)

1. Becharam Manna

2. Subrata Saha

3. Humayun Kabir

4. Akhil Giri

5. Chandrima Bhattacharya

6. Ratna De Nag

7. Sandhyarani Tudu

8. Bulu Chik Baraik

9. Sujit Bose

10. Indranil Sen

Ministers-of-State

1. Dilip Mondal

2. Akhruzzaman

3. Seuli Saha

4. Srikant Mahato

5. Yeasmin Sabina

6. Birbaha Hansda

7. Jyotsna Mandi

8. Adhikary Paresh Chandra

9. Manoj Tiwari

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in