West Bengal: Check out complete list of cabinet ministers in CM Mamata Banerjee's government

A day before taking oath as the cabinet ministers and Minister of states, West Bengal secretariat Nabbana released a list of 34 names of cabinet ministers including several former ministers like Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande, Sashi Panja, Jyotipriyo Mullick, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bratya Basu to name a few.

The list also features new names like IPS Humayun Kabir, Akhil Giri, Subrata Saha, Ratna De Nag to be the Minister of state with independent charges. This list also includes heavy weight TMC leaders like Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sujit Bose and Indranil Sen.

The list also features names of more nine ministers of states which include names like Srikant Mahato, Azzruzaman, Birbaha Hansda and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary, amongst others.

According to Nabanna sources, the former ministers are likely to get back their old ministries with added responsibilities.

Notably, in keeping with the covid situation the West Bengal government had decided to take oath at Governor House at 11 am on Monday following which the first cabinet meeting will be held at Nabanna at 3 pm.

According to Nabanna sources, in the first cabinet meeting, ways to curb the pandemic and ways to vaccinate more people in West Bengal is likely to be discussed.

It can be recalled, that soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee said that the first priority of the Trinamool Congress government is to fight the pandemic.