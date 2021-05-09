West Bengal: Check out complete list of cabinet ministers in CM Mamata Banerjee's government

A day before taking oath as the cabinet ministers and Minister of states, West Bengal secretariat Nabbana released a list of 34 names of cabinet ministers including several former ministers like Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande, Sashi Panja, Jyotipriyo Mullick, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bratya Basu to name a few.
The list also features new names like IPS Humayun Kabir, Akhil Giri, Subrata Saha, Ratna De Nag to be the Minister of state with independent charges. This list also includes heavy weight TMC leaders like Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sujit Bose and Indranil Sen.
The list also features names of more nine ministers of states which include names like Srikant Mahato, Azzruzaman, Birbaha Hansda and cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary, amongst others.
According to Nabanna sources, the former ministers are likely to get back their old ministries with added responsibilities.
Notably, in keeping with the covid situation the West Bengal government had decided to take oath at Governor House at 11 am on Monday following which the first cabinet meeting will be held at Nabanna at 3 pm.
According to Nabanna sources, in the first cabinet meeting, ways to curb the pandemic and ways to vaccinate more people in West Bengal is likely to be discussed.
It can be recalled, that soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee said that the first priority of the Trinamool Congress government is to fight the pandemic.
Here is the complete list of persons to be sworn in as Ministers in the Council of Ministers
Cabinet Ministers
1. Subrata Mukherjee
2. Partha Chatterjee
3. Amit Mitra
4. Sadhan Pande
5. Jyoti Priya Mallick
6. Bankim Chandra Hazra
7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia
8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra
9. Moloy Ghatak
10. Aroop Biswas
11. Ujjal Biswas
12. Arup Roy
13. Rathin Ghosh
14. Firhad Hakim
15. Chandranath Sinha
16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
17. Bratya Basu
18. Pulak Roy
19. Dr. Shashi Panja
20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani
21. Biplab Mitra
22 Javed Ahmed Khan
23. Swapan Debnath
24 Siddhiqullah Choudhary
Ministers-of State (Independent Charge)
1. Becharam Manna
2. Subrata Saha
3. Humayun Kabir
4. Akhil Giri
5. Chandrima Bhattacharya
6. Ratna De Nag
7. Sandhyarani Tudu
8. Bulu Chik Baraik
9. Sujit Bose
10. Indranil Sen
Ministers-of-State
1. Dilip Mondal
2. Akhruzzaman
3. Seuli Saha
4. Srikant Mahato
5. Yeasmin Sabina
6. Birbaha Hansda
7. Jyotsna Mandi
8. Adhikary Paresh Chandra
9. Manoj Tiwari
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)