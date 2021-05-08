West Bengal polls: CM Mamata Banerjee slams EC for helping BJP gain assembly seats

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Election Commission of India (ECI) for rigging booths during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Addressing the special session in the House, the Chief Minister claimed that without the help of the ECI, the BJP wouldn’t have gained even 30 seats.

“Election Commission is there to ensure free and fair election, but this time they had helped the BJP rig several booths for gaining seats. The average winning margin of TMC is 31,760 votes, which is the highest so far for any political party in the Assembly elections,” said the TMC Supremo.

Using Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s line, the TMC Supremo compared the saffron camp with poisonous serpent, and urged BJP to accept their defeat in the poll. Mamata also alleged that those places where BJP has won the seats are witnessing more violence and also that 99 percent of pictures and videos posted by the BJP on violence are fake.

“The BJP spoke of double-engine government but the Trinamool Congress had done double century and the main credit goes to the women and the first time voters. The TMC pledges to work more for them,” added Mamata.

Claiming that the BJP instead of spending money to campaign in West Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the BJP led Central government to start universal vaccination immediately.