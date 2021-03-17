West Bengal Assembly polls: Trinamool Congress urges EC to cancel Suvendu Adhikari's nomination over false details

Revealing that BJP leader Suvendu Adhkari has given false residence details in his nomination papers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party has urged the Election Commission to cancel his voter status from Nandigram. The TMC has alleged that that the BJP candidate had given false residence details without staying there. In a letter sent to EC, it wrote that his nomination papers to contest the Bengal polls from Nandigram were also illegal because of the false details, read a report in NDTV.
Mr Adhikari "has not resided in Nandanayakbar village of Nandigram over the past six months let alone being a permanent resident", the Trinamool Congress said in its letter to the Election Commission signed by senior leader Derek O'Brien.
Suvendu Adhikari who was a top former TMC leader had defected to the BJP in December and has now challenged Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in the approaching Bengal election.
The ruling party further in its letter said, only a person who is an "ordinary resident" can be registered as a voter of any constituency.
Mr Adhikari had filed for migration of his name from the electoral lists of Haldia to Nandigram using "false" residence details. But he is "not entitled to a migration" as that would be bad in law, the Trinamool said durther.
Similarly on Monday (March 15), Suvendu had made a similar demand for cancellation Mamata Banerjee's nomination papers. The Chief Minister's papers were illegal as she had failed to declare six criminal cases against her correctly, the BJP leader said.
He also said that the CM had gone to the Kolkata High Court seeking dismissal of one of the FIRs but her plea was rejected. The leader has given all proofs for scrutiny to the EC and the Commission will look into the matter.
Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee contesting from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp. West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.