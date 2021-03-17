West Bengal Assembly polls: Trinamool Congress urges EC to cancel Suvendu Adhikari's nomination over false details

Revealing that BJP leader Suvendu Adhkari has given false residence details in his nomination papers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party has urged the Election Commission to cancel his voter status from Nandigram. The TMC has alleged that that the BJP candidate had given false residence details without staying there. In a letter sent to EC, it wrote that his nomination papers to contest the Bengal polls from Nandigram were also illegal because of the false details, read a report in NDTV.

Mr Adhikari "has not resided in Nandanayakbar village of Nandigram over the past six months let alone being a permanent resident", the Trinamool Congress said in its letter to the Election Commission signed by senior leader Derek O'Brien.

Suvendu Adhikari who was a top former TMC leader had defected to the BJP in December and has now challenged Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in the approaching Bengal election.

The ruling party further in its letter said, only a person who is an "ordinary resident" can be registered as a voter of any constituency.