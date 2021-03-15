'BJP fears loss in Nandigram': TMC hits back at saffron party as Suvendu Adhikari raises objections against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party reached a new height as a delegation of West Bengal BJP led by West Bengal BJP leader Pratap Banerjee and Sisir Bajoria visited the state election commission citing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t mention about her six pending court cases in her nomination paper.
Addressing a public rally, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that six cases out of which five were lodged in Assam and one by CBI was lodged against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee which the TMC supremo didn’t reveal in her nomination papers.
Meanwhile, the BJP delegation met the poll body demanding rejection of the nomination of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
“Mamata Banerjee had submitted nomination from Nandigram, I objected to it today. There are six cases that she has not mentioned in the nomination paper. In 2018, 5 cases were filed in Assam, but she didn’t mention them,” Adhikari was heard saying.
Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the BJP fearing loss from the Nandigram constituency is purposely crying foul against TMC Supremo.
According to State Election Commission sources, a case is filed against some Mamata Banerjee but incidentally, that person is not the TMC supremo.
“There are some cases filed against a Mamata Banerjee but she isn’t the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” mentioned the sources.
The FIRs cited by Suvendu Adhikari are -
Case no. - 286/2018 under sections 20B, 153A and 198 of IPC at Geeta Nagar Police Station, Assam.
Case no. - 466/2018 under sections 120B, 153A, 294, 298 and 506 of IPC at Pan Bazar Police Station, Assam.
Case no. - 288/2018 under sections 121, 153A of IPC at Jagiroad Police Station, Assam.
Case no. - 832/2018 under sections 120B and 153A of IPC at North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station, Assam.
Case no. - 177/2018) under sections 353, 323 and 338 of IPC at Udharbond Police Station, Assam.
Case No.RC 01020008A0023 / 2008 registered by CBI, Nizam Palace, Kolkata.
