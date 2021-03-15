'BJP fears loss in Nandigram': TMC hits back at saffron party as Suvendu Adhikari raises objections against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party reached a new height as a delegation of West Bengal BJP led by West Bengal BJP leader Pratap Banerjee and Sisir Bajoria visited the state election commission citing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t mention about her six pending court cases in her nomination paper.

Addressing a public rally, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that six cases out of which five were lodged in Assam and one by CBI was lodged against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee which the TMC supremo didn’t reveal in her nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the BJP delegation met the poll body demanding rejection of the nomination of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.