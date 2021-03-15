West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee scheduled to visit Nandigram on March 19

Kolkata: Following an untoward incident that led to a leg injury to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 10 at Nandigram, the TMC supremo is again scheduled to visit Nandigram on March 19-20.

According to TMC sources, the TMC supremo will visit East Midnapore on March 18 and will address eight places in Nandigram.

“Though the blueprint is yet to get finalized but the dates are finalized,” mentioned the sources.

Notably, while campaigning at Nandigram on March 10, Mamata was allegedly attacked. She suffered a fracture on her left foot and soft tissues are also injured. The Election Commission of India has sought another detailed report on the same on March 17.

Meanwhile, after being hospitalized for two days, the West Bengal Chief Minister had resumed her poll campaign from a roadshow at Kolkata’s Mayo road on March 14.