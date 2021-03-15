Mamata Banerjee hid six criminal cases against her: Suvendu Adhikari raises objection over her nomination

In a yet another attack by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on his opponent West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the leader has raised objections over the Trinamool Congress chief's nomination from the Nandigram constituency. Suvendu who was earlier in TMC has said that Mamata Banerjee has submitted the affidavit without mentioning six criminal cases against her.

Followed by which the BJP leader has filed a complaint against her with the Election Commissiion of India (ECI). "Mamata Banerjee is a TMC candidate and in her affidavit, she has not mentioned six criminal cases. This involves five FIRs from Assam in 2018 and one CBI FIR," said Suvendu Adhikari,

He also said that the CM had gone to the Kolkata High Court seeking dismissal of one of the FIRs but her plea was rejected. The leader has given all proofs for scrutiny to the EC and the Commission will look into the matter.

"It is for EC to see if these cases are pending, and then to apply their mind to it," Suvendu Adhikari said.