BJP's Locket Chatterjee visits Suvendu's father and TMC leader Sisir Adhikari, calls ‘courtesy visit’ ahead of West Bengal polls 2021

Kolkata: Sparking more speculation of TMC MP Sisir Adhikari defecting to the saffron camp ahead of the Assembly election, BJP Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee visited the veteran politician at his residence in Kanthi in Midnapore district.
Calling it a ‘courtesy visit’, the actor-turned-politician said that Midnapore is synonymous with the Adhikari family and she ate lunch at Sisir, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s residence.
“Sisir Adhikari is an astute politician. He is more than welcome in our party. I have known him for a long time.We didn’t have any political discussion but ate Bengali fish curry rice cooked by his wife,” said Locket.
Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination papers on Friday at Haldia SDO office for the Nandigram constituency.
It is imperative to note that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee too is contesting from the Nandigram consitutency this elections.
Upon being asked who is Sisir supporting from the Nandigram constituency, to which the BJP MP said that as father Sisir will always support Suvendu Adhikari.
Showing confidence Locket said that Nandigram will vote for their ‘Bhoomiputra’.
Notably, in the recent past, Sisir has been extremely vocal against the ruling Trinamool Congress saying that it is no longer a political party.
Incidentally, slamming the ‘turncoat’ leader Suvendu Adhikari, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had time-and-again also maligned Sisir Adhikari.
West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said if Sisir Adhikari defects to the BJP it will be a ‘game changer’ for them.
However, according to poll analysts, Sisir’s defecting to BJP is ‘just a matter of time’.
“In Midnapore Adhikari family says the last word. Suvendu’s father will follow suit especially after the way Abhishek Banerjee attacked the ace politician. He is likely to join the saffron camp during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Kanthi on March 20. If he defects it will be a big advantage for the saffron camp,” stated the analyst.
Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said whoever defects it will not affect the TMC and also that TMC will win all 16 constituencies of East Midnapore.
