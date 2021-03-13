BJP's Locket Chatterjee visits Suvendu's father and TMC leader Sisir Adhikari, calls ‘courtesy visit’ ahead of West Bengal polls 2021

Kolkata: Sparking more speculation of TMC MP Sisir Adhikari defecting to the saffron camp ahead of the Assembly election, BJP Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee visited the veteran politician at his residence in Kanthi in Midnapore district.

Calling it a ‘courtesy visit’, the actor-turned-politician said that Midnapore is synonymous with the Adhikari family and she ate lunch at Sisir, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s residence.

“Sisir Adhikari is an astute politician. He is more than welcome in our party. I have known him for a long time.We didn’t have any political discussion but ate Bengali fish curry rice cooked by his wife,” said Locket.