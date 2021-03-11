'Please maintain peace': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeals in a video message from hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been admitted to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital after suffering injuries in Nandigram has requested to maintain peace. Ever since the incident has happened, many have extended support to the CM and have demanded to conduct an investigation in the matter.
The CM in a video message has appealed to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. "I will resume in 2-3 days," she said.
Opening up on her injuries, she said, "I sustained injuries in hand, leg and ligament. I was standing near the car when I was pushed against it, yesterday. I am on medication and will soon leave from Kolkata".
Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the CM had visited the Nandigram constituency from where she has decided to fight against opponent Suvendhu Adhikari. According to the TMC supremo, four-five people purposely banged the door of her car on her leg.
“There was no police to protect me. Few people purposely attacked me by banging the car’s door on my leg. I am also having minor chest pain. The attack was deliberately planned,” claimed Mamata.
It was seen that Mamata who was sitting at co-driver's seat after the injury was later seen lying down at the back seat of her car.
The incident happened at Reyapara area of Nandigram where the West Bengal Chief Minister had rented a two BHK apartment.
Few leaders of the opposition party BJP, Congress have called the incident as a drama being done by the CM. According to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari the TMC supremo is doing drama fearing a loss in the upcoming Assembly polls. Congress' West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused her of resorting to 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) and theatrics to gain public sympathy ahead of assembly polls in the state.
But while some of Mamata's political rivals raise doubt, a slew of Opposition leaders have come out vocally in her support. "The news is distressing that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ji was pushed to her car by some miscreants and she has been injured. I wish her a speedy recovery. Those behind this must be caught and punished," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "I strongly condemn the attack on Mamta Didi. Those responsible should be immediately arrested and punished. I pray for her speedy recovery," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
