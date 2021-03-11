'Please maintain peace': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeals in a video message from hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been admitted to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital after suffering injuries in Nandigram has requested to maintain peace. Ever since the incident has happened, many have extended support to the CM and have demanded to conduct an investigation in the matter.

The CM in a video message has appealed to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. "I will resume in 2-3 days," she said.

Opening up on her injuries, she said, "I sustained injuries in hand, leg and ligament. I was standing near the car when I was pushed against it, yesterday. I am on medication and will soon leave from Kolkata".

Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the CM had visited the Nandigram constituency from where she has decided to fight against opponent Suvendhu Adhikari. According to the TMC supremo, four-five people purposely banged the door of her car on her leg.

“There was no police to protect me. Few people purposely attacked me by banging the car’s door on my leg. I am also having minor chest pain. The attack was deliberately planned,” claimed Mamata.

It was seen that Mamata who was sitting at co-driver's seat after the injury was later seen lying down at the back seat of her car.