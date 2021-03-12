West Bengal Assembly polls: 'TMC's bloodshed politics will stop', says Suvendu Adhikari, files nomination from Nandigram

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed nomination on Friday at Haldia SDO office for the Nandigram constituency. Suvendu has also changed his constituency from Haldia to Nandigram.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Suvendu held a roadshow with BJP central leaders Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing at the roadshow, the TMC ‘turncoat’ said that if voted to power the BJP government will sell all the properties of the chit fund scams which is now under the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and will return all the money of the poor people.

“The chit fund scams have led to several deaths and those living have lost everything. The BJP if voted to power will sell the entire chit fund scam properties and will return the money,” said Suvendu.

Taking a potshot at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Suvendu called himself ‘Bhoomiputra’ and said the BJP is sure to win from the Nandigram constituency.

“Due to the sufficient deployment of central forces, booth capturing and false votes won’t be possible in the 2021 election. The Bhoomiputra will mark victory from Nandigram,” added Suvendu.

Countering Suvendu's claim, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that Suvendu's election deposit will be forfeited.

Slamming Suvendu over his comment, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim said that Suvendu used to capture booths and is indirectly confessing his crime.

Notably, all eyes are set on Nandigram constituency as heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Incidentally, stating that the Left Front- Congress alliance is ready to mark its victory from Nandigram despite the ‘Clash of the Titans’, CPI (M) candidate of Nandigram, Minakshi Mukherjee also filed her nomination today.

Ahead of the roadshow Suvendu, who was also seen visiting several temples in Nandigram claimed that he is a ‘true Hindu, unlike few who fake just ahead of polls’.

Taking a jibe at TMC’s slogan of ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), central leader Smriti Irani said that the ruling Trinamool Congress had played with the people of West Bengal that led to bloodshed across the state.

“TMC is now saying that Bangla Nijer Meyekeyi Chaay (Bengal wants its own daughter), but on the other hand they mercilessly beat up an 80-year-old lady. The bloodshed politics of TMC will now stop,” claimed the actor-turned-politician.