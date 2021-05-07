TMC moves SC for free vaccines to all the states for everyone; Johnson and Johnson trial in June

Kolkata

The ruling Trinamool Congress has moved the Supreme Court for a uniform vaccination policy and free distribution of vaccines in all the states.

“The Centre must take immediate steps to ensure vaccines are made available and given to states free of cost,” read the West Bengal government plea.

The SC is likely to take up the issue on May 9.

Notably, the BJP-led Centre has so far bought both Covishield and Covaxin from the manufactures and distributed to all the states for free till the manufactures fixed prices.

Notably, Serum announced `400 a dose for Covishield for states and rupees `600 for private hospitals and Bharat Biotech set `600 and `1,200 a dose for Covaxin. Meanwhile, single shot of Covid vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson will start a clinical trial in Kolkata in the first week of June.

Subhrojit Bhowmick, Clinical trial physician said in the first week of the next month, the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson will start at Peerless Hospitals.

“This is a single dose vaccine and in the US, it is kept as emergency authorisation. After the trial if the vaccine goes well, then it will be more effective. As per a study, the human body starts getting 77% antibody within 14 days and by 28 days it increases to 86%,” claimed the doctor, admitting there is a crisis of Covidshield and Covaxin in West Bengal.

The companies have reduced the vaccines prices.