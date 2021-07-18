Ahead of monsoon session of Parliament, all-party meeting today; PM Modi likely to attend

The government has convened an all-party meeting today, Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

According to reports, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting on Sunday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also chair an all-party meeting of the floor leaders of the lower house of Parliament today. An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

The meeting has been called a day before the Monsoon Session, which will run between July 19 and August 13, the first session after the second wave of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The timings of the session will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for both the Houses.

The meeting is crucial as the Monsoon Session is set to be stormy with the opposition ready with strategy to corner the government over several issues that include rising petrol and diesel prices and the infrastructure lapses during the second wave of COVID-19.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the session will be held in both the Houses of Parliament with all the necessary protocols and arrangements being made to accommodate the MPs on a social distancing basis.

Parliament Sessions have been affected ever since the pandemic hit the country last year forcing early closure of last year's Budget and Monsoon Sessions and this year's Budget Session. The 2020 Winter Session was skipped completely due to the public health crisis.

The high rate of vaccination among the lawmakers and Parliament staff has improved chances of a longer Parliament Session and higher productivity.

Around 17 Bills are listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha, including five Bills for consideration and passage, and a similar number of Bills are expected to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha as well during the session.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)