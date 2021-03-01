Ahead of Kerala assembly elections, two former Kerala High Court judges join BJP

Two former Kerala High Court judges on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kochi.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, former Kerala High Court judges P N Ravindran and V Chitambaresh and 18 others, including several Mahila Congress workers, joined BJP during the party's Vijaya Yatra function in Kerala.

Justice Ravindran served as a Judge of the Kerala High Court from 2007 to 2018. While Justice Chitambaresh served as a High Court judge until 2019.

“I have been a fellow traveller of the BJP. Now, I have officially embraced the party,” Chitambaresh told The New Indian Express.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th Legislative Assembly.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates.